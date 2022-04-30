Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,760 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $23,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

