Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $45,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,049. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

