Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,446,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.