Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.67 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $12.13 on Friday, hitting $347.11. The company had a trading volume of 690,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.54 and a 200-day moving average of $341.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

