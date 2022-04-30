Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.22. 166,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Several analysts have commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.