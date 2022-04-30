Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $58.55 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Masimo worth $58,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $5.29 on Friday, reaching $112.97. 917,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $221.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.81 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

