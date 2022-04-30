Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $16.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.99. The company had a trading volume of 534,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,863. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.