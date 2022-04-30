Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $68,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.69.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.63. The company had a trading volume of 995,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,088. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.