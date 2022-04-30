Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.29. 9,997,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.