Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $52,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 26,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $25.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

