Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $40.73 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 823,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,873,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 4,200,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. UBS Group lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

