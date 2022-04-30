Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,356 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,931,000 after acquiring an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.88. 1,591,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

