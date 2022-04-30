Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 905 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.45. 490,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,461. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.41 and its 200 day moving average is $308.74.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

