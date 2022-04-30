Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Hasbro worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

