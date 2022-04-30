Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 88,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $144.22. 4,152,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

