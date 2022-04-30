Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,191 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,491,000 after acquiring an additional 179,569 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
