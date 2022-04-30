Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,191 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,491,000 after acquiring an additional 179,569 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.