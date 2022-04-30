Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,107 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

NYSE ZBH traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,501. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $178.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

