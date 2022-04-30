Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Ryanair worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 312,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,387. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

