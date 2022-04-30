Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $13.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NLS stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.