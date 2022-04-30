NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.90 million and $7.45 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00030664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00101343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

