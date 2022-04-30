New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. 2,904,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

