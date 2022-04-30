Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMRK stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,851. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 430.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

