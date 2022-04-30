NewMarket Co. (NEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NewMarket has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NewMarket stock opened at $324.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $378.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

NEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

