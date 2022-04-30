NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 30th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.83.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.90% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

