Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $20.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $158.42 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.51.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

