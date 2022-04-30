NEXT Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (NEXT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $491,321.59 and $472.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00260651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

