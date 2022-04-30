NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,563. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. NextCure has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NextCure by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NextCure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextCure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.