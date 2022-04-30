NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.51. 9,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 262,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.