Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 137,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 790,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. 8,097,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,925. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

