Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,807 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. 10,692,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

