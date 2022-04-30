Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 42,409,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,845,856. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

