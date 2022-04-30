Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $13.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.36. 2,972,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.44. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

