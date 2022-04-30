Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 719,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.