Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 44,133,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,221,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

