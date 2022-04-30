Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 81.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 460,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.63. 1,080,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,433. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

