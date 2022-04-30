Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.16. 136,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

