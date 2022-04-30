Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 545 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.06. 1,512,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.