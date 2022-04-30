Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.