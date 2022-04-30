Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 464 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 393,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 158,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

