Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 893 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

