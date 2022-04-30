Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,809,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.
DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
