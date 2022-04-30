Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Up 2%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268.40 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 265.80 ($3.39). Approximately 222,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 730,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.60 ($3.32).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ninety One Group from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

