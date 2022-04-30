Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 2,477 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $39,190,894. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.55. 10,635,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

