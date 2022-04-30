Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,731,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $111.36 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

