Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 17th

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,410,462 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

