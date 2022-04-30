Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

