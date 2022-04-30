Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Down 53.2% in April

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NSTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 752,717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.