Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 19,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

