Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NFBK opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $640.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 36.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

