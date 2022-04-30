Northland Securities Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $50.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

